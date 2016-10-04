Shriners Hospitals for Children offers free screenings Oct. 22

If you are a parent who thinks their child might have an orthopaedic problem, then you may want to get them a free screening at the Southern Seven Health Department on October 22.

The screenings go from 9 a.m. to noon and all children under the age of 18 are eligible.

The clinic is located at 260 Lick Creek Road, Anna, Ill.

The point of the screenings is for local physicians to evaluate your child to see if they have a treatable condition and possibly refer them to seek treatment.

The screening is not an official diagnosis.

If families have any questions about the screening they can call 618-833-8912 or 618-697-1352 for more information.

