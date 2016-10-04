Man accused of murdering Washington Co. deputy unfit for trial

Chris Parsons was killed in the line of duty in 2012. (Source: Chris Parsons SRT Roundup Facebook)

The man accused of shooting and killing a Washington County, Missouri sheriff's deputy has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Gary Sancegrow was charged in 2012 with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action.

He allegedly shot and killed Christopher Parsons on December 15, 2012.

At the time of the shooting, Parsons was helping load a patient into an ambulance in Mineral Point.

Sancegrow ran from the scene.

He turned himself in after a 16-hour manhunt.

A Washington County judge ruled that Sancegrow "does not have a rational as well as a factual understanding of the proceedings against him."

Judge Troy Hyde wrote that "there is no substantial probability that he will be mentally fit to proceed in the reasonably foreseeable future."

Sancegrow has been remanded to the care of the Department of Mental Health.

As a result of the judge's ruling, the criminal charges against Sancegrow will be dismissed.

Parsons began his law enforcement career with the Fredericktown Police Department.

They hold a SWAT Challenge in his honor each year.

