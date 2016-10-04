Personal Safety for Women classes offered in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Personal Safety for Women classes offered in Carbondale

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
(Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Personal Safety for Women classes will start up over the next few months thanks to the City of Carbondale Police Department.

The classes will focus on sexual assault prevention towards women.

The class will feature lectures and two hands-on workshops in which students learn how to escape from an attacker.

Officers from the Carbondale Police Department will help instruct the classes.

Girls 13 and up are encouraged to participate.

Those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult, and have a release signed by a parent.

Classes are free and are limited to 20 people.

Participants interested can sign up for one of the following three classes offered.

Class #1

  • October 6 - Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Lecture Portion
  • October 13 - Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Workshop #1
  • October 20 - Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Workshop #2

Class #2

  • November 1 - Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Lecture Portion
  • November 8 - Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Workshop #1
  • November 15 - Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Workshop #2

Class #3

  • December 10 - Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lecture & Workshops #1 and #2

Any questions or wish to sign up for a class, call 618-457-3200 or email rmathis@ci.carbondale.il.us.

