October 5 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a rock and roll star.

He's the lead vocalist for the Australian rock band AC/DC. You head him on the songs Back in Black, You Shook Me All Night Long and For Those About to Rock. Brian Johnson is 69 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Marion in Raiders of the Lost Ark. She would go on to reprise the role 27 years later in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Her other movies include: National Lampoon's Animal House, Starman and The Perfect Storm. Karen Allen is 65 today.

He's an actor best known for starring as Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 movie The Social Network. Last spring you saw him as Lex Luthor in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Jesse Eisenberg is 33 today.

She's best known for playing Rose in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. She won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 2008 movie The Reader. Kate Winslet is 41 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.