October 5 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

October 5 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a rock and roll star.

He's the lead vocalist for the Australian rock band AC/DC. You head him on the songs Back in Black, You Shook Me All Night Long and For Those About to Rock. Brian Johnson is  69 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Marion in Raiders of the Lost Ark.  She would go on to reprise the role 27 years later in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Her other movies include: National Lampoon's Animal House, Starman and The Perfect Storm. Karen Allen is 65 today.

He's an actor best known for starring as Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 movie The Social Network.  Last spring you saw him as Lex Luthor in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Jesse Eisenberg is 33 today.

She's best known for playing Rose in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. She won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 2008 movie The Reader. Kate Winslet is 41 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:35:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly