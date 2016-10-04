This week in music: 1979 Get The Knack

This morning we step into the Breakfast Show Time Machine and set the dials to 1979.

Lot's of TV sets that year were turned to ABC. The network had the top five rated shows. They were all sitcoms: Laverne and Shirley was number one followed by Three's Company, Mork and Mindy, Happy Days and Angie.



The highest grossing movie of the year was Kramer vs Kramer starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep.

But production was just starting on a pair of movies that would go on to become two of the biggest grossing movies of the 1980's: The Empire Strikes Back and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

On the radio, disco was still king. But there were signs it was fading. These were the songs at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 on this week 37 years ago.

At number five was Lionel Richie and the Commodores with Sail On. Richie would later record the song with Tim Mcgraw in 2012.

In the number four spot was the debut single by The Knack. Billboard would rank My Sharona as the number one song of the year.

Herb Alpert was at number three with an instrumental hit. Rise sold over a million copies and got a big boost as it was used in several episodes of the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

At number two was the song credited with showcasing Michael Jackson as a solo artist. Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough was also the first song to feature Jackson's now famous falsetto voice and vocal hiccups.

And in the top spot was one of the very few non-disco songs to reach number one in '79. Sad Eyes was Robert John's first chart single since 1972 and it's his only number one hit.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.