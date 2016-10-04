FIRST ALERT: Say goodbye to fall, at least for today. Temperatur - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Say goodbye to fall, at least for today. Temperatures will likely reach the mid-80s. SWIPE for full forecast.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

It is Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Some of the Heartland will be waking up to fog again this morning, but Brian says it won’t be as widespread as the Monday commute. The big story will be temperatures getting as high as the mid-80s over the next few days. A front is expected to move in on Friday, cooling things back off, but until then it’s back to feeling more like late-summer than autumn.

Making Headlines:

Strong system: Hurricane Matthew, a strong category 4 storm, continues its trek north, threatening a number of islands. Haiti in particular faces potentially devastating wind, rain and storm surge from the system, which is forecast to approach the island nation late Monday night or early Tuesday. Cuba will face Matthew next.  

Creepy clowns: Memphis Police Department is investigating another clown sighting in Frayser. A mother said a clown hid in the bushes near a school bus stop, then jumped out at her son and chased him down the street.

Facing consequences:  The University of Missouri-Columbia says it has temporarily suspended a fraternity. The action comes after police investigated a report last week of an underage student who was taken from the fraternity to a hospital with alcohol poisoning.

Serious crash: A search and rescue K-9 handler was hurt in a terrible looking crash along the Graves and Calloway county line. The Graves County Sheriff's Department says Vynn Stuart of Ashdown, Arkansas was heading home from a training session at Lake Barclay when she fell asleep at the wheel.

