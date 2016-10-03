SEMO Basketball teams back to work

The SEMO Men's and women's basketball teams have returned to work.

The men finished a disappointing 5-24 last year under 2nd year head coach Rick Ray but SEMO has a lot of new faces in 2016-17.

The Redhawks will play their exhibition opener at the Show Me Center November 7th against Missouri A&T before tipping off the regular season November 11th at Illinois.

Rekha Patterson's women's team finished 15-15 last year.

The Redhawks goal is to make it to the OVC Tournament and advance further than last year.

SEMO opens exhibition play November 8th at Culver-Stockton at home and will host Cincinnati in the regular season opener November 11.