Arkansas woman injured in crash in Graves Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Grave County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Grave County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An Arkansas woman was injured in a single-vehicle collision on Monday, October 3, according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of KY 94 East and the Calloway County line around 1:20 p.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they discovered that Vynn Stuart, 63 of Ashdown, Arkansas, was heading westbound on KY 94 when she fell asleep while driving.

Stuart crossed the eastbound lane of KY 94 and then ran off of the south shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle she was driving struck a concrete culvert, which caused an enclosed trailer she was pulling to separate from the vehicle. The vehicle continued across one ditch/creek and then came to rest after striking the embankment of a second ditch/creek. The trailer overturned after separating from the vehicle but came to rest right side up.

Stuart was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Stuart left the Lake Barclay area Monday after training with area search and rescue teams. She was traveling back to Arkansas where she is based as a search and rescue canine handler.

None of the three dogs that Stuart was transporting were injured.

The roadway was closed for about two hours while the vehicle and trailer were removed from the creek.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Fire Department, the Cuba Fire Department, the Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Animal Control Officer.

