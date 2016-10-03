Paducah PD search for 3 suspects using stolen credit cards

The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying one man and possibly two women suspected of using stolen credit and debit cards in various stores in late September.

Barbara Hicks of Paducah told officers her wallet was stolen while shopping at T.J. Maxx, located at 2929 James Sanders Blvd. on September 21. The wallet contained cash, personal papers and credit and debit cards. Several of the cards had been used to charge more than $5,000 in various stores.

A Hispanic man and two women were captured on surveillance video at two stores. One video shows a man and a woman getting out of an older model red van, leaving the driver behind.

Surveillance video from a third store shows what appears to be a different woman using the cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or CrimStoppers at 443-TELL.

