1 person died after crash on E. Cape Rock in Cape Girardeau on Monday

Three people were injured in the crash. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

E. Cape Rock was blocked near the water treatment plant in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

One person has died after a crash on E. Cape Rock in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, October 3.

Sgt. Adam Glueck with Cape Girardeau police confirmed on Friday that Darin Gray, 43, of Metropolis died on Thursday afternoon. He was a backseat passenger in the single-vehicle crash.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the vehicle sped along the road at least 75 feet before crashing into a ditch.

At a crash on East Cape Rock Drive. 1 car crash. 3 passengers being transported to medical attention. pic.twitter.com/nePcgB2rOB — Hank Cavagnaro KFVS (@HcavagnaroKFVS) October 3, 2016

Three people were in the vehicle and all were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say two of the people were able to get out and one had to be cut from the vehicle.

All three passengers are being transported to St. Francis Hospital. Two were able to get out and one was extracted from from the vehicle. — Hank Cavagnaro KFVS (@HcavagnaroKFVS) October 3, 2016

