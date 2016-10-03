1 person died after crash on E. Cape Rock in Cape Girardeau on M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 person died after crash on E. Cape Rock in Cape Girardeau on Monday

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
E. Cape Rock was blocked near the water treatment plant in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) E. Cape Rock was blocked near the water treatment plant in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
Three people were injured in the crash. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) Three people were injured in the crash. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
The tow truck arrives on scene. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) The tow truck arrives on scene. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
Vehicle being towed from the scene. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) Vehicle being towed from the scene. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

One person has died after a crash on E. Cape Rock in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, October 3.

Sgt. Adam Glueck with Cape Girardeau police confirmed on Friday that Darin Gray, 43, of Metropolis died on Thursday afternoon. He was a backseat passenger in the single-vehicle crash.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the vehicle sped along the road at least 75 feet before crashing into a ditch.

Three people were in the vehicle and all were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say two of the people were able to get out and one had to be cut from the vehicle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:35:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly