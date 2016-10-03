How to protect your personal information if you e-cycle your com - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

How to protect your personal information if you e-cycle your computer

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Lots of places around the Heartland have e-cycling events where you can recycle your unwanted electronics, but what about when you have your personal information saved on your computer?

It's important to make sure the information you want private, stays that way. 

"It just depends what you stored on the computer and how secure or important that information is to you," said Eric Bennett 

Bennett, an employee at Velosity Electronics, sees people every week who are concerned about their cyber security.    

There are a few ways to protect your info but he says the best way is pretty simple. Destroying the hard drive with either a hammer or a drill bit. 

"It's gonna be pretty secure at that point." 

Detective Danny Hicks works for the Southeast Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force and says this kind of cyber security concern hasn't been much of an issue.

"We haven't had any cases," said Hicks. "It's more of a peace of mind move, where it's the same thing if you throw a piece of paper in the trash, or some banking info in the trash, a lot of people like to shred that info just so it doesn't get into the wrong hands. Same thing goes with a PC." 

Hicks said they see more issues with cell phones being sold compared to recycled computers, but it is better to be over precocious with your important information. 

