Chaffee, MO man arrested in connection with string of auto thefts

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Sherman B. Watson (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Sherman B. Watson (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Chaffee, Missouri man is behind bars facing charges related to a string of auto thefts.

Sheriff Walter said his office received a report of an abandoned motor vehicle and trailer at a home in Scott City during the early hours of Monday, October 2. It was determined that the abandoned vehicle and trailer had been stolen from a rural Scott City farm. In addition, it was reported that there had been a vehicle stolen from the home where the abandoned vehicle and trailer had been left.

Upon further investigation, a deputy located a stolen vehicle out of Chaffee which had been abandoned a short distance from where the vehicle and trailer were stolen.

A short time later, a deputy saw Sherman B. Watson, 20, of Chaffee, walking in the general area of the stolen vehicles. Watson was in possession of the keys to the two of the stolen vehicles.

Watson was arrested and charged with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first-degree.

He was taken to the Scott County Jail where he remains on a $15,000 bond.

