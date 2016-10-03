UPDATE: New video shows possible suspect in attempted sexual assault, battery in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department are investigating an attempted sexual assault and battery.

According to police, at around 6:55 a.m. on October 2, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Grand Ave. in reference to a report of an attempted sexual assault and battery.

Video surveillance from the video shows a man matching the description of the suspect walking along East Grand Avenue from South Wall Street just before the assault.

Police say they learned an unknown man attacked the victim as she was jogging, tackling her to the ground.

They say the victim yelled and fought with her attacker. They say her actions alerted residents in the area, which caused the suspect to flee westbound.

The victim had minor injuries, but police said she declined medical treatment.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-twenties, with shaggy hair, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Carbondale police did point out that the person shown walking in each of the two videos is the same person, but the color of the shirt looks different because one video is in color, while the other is in black and white.

If you recognize the man in the videos above, you are asked to call police at 618-457-3200 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS(2677). You can also call the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS(2677).

