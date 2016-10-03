UPDATE: New video shows possible suspect in attempted sexual ass - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UPDATE: New video shows possible suspect in attempted sexual assault, battery in Carbondale

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
Possible suspect in attempted sexual assault (Source: Carbondale Police) Possible suspect in attempted sexual assault (Source: Carbondale Police)
Possible suspect in attempted sexual assault (Source: Carbondale Police) Possible suspect in attempted sexual assault (Source: Carbondale Police)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department are investigating an attempted sexual assault and battery.

According to police, at around 6:55 a.m. on October 2, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Grand Ave. in reference to a report of an attempted sexual assault and battery.

Video surveillance from the video shows a man matching the description of the suspect walking along East Grand Avenue from South Wall Street just before the assault.

Police say they learned an unknown man attacked the victim as she was jogging, tackling her to the ground.

They say the victim yelled and fought with her attacker. They say her actions alerted residents in the area, which caused the suspect to flee westbound.

The victim had minor injuries, but police said she declined medical treatment.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-twenties, with shaggy hair, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Carbondale police did point out that the person shown walking in each of the two videos is the same person, but the color of the shirt looks different because one video is in color, while the other is in black and white.

If you recognize the man in the videos above, you are asked to call police at 618-457-3200 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS(2677). You can also call the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS(2677).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:35:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly