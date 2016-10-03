KSP investigating stabbing in Trigg Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP investigating stabbing in Trigg Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The KSP responded to a report of a stabbing in Trigg County, Kentucky on Sunday, October 2.

Troopers with the KSP were contacted Sunday night by the Trigg County Sheriff's Office after they received a 911 call in reference to a stabbing in Cerulean, Kentucky. Troopers were dispatched to an address on Washington Ave in Cerulean, Kentucky.

According to troopers, Elfonzo D. Hatcher, 43, of Cadiz, Kentucky, was taken by personal vehicle to the Trigg County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Upon continuing their investigation, authorities were able to determine that material witnesses may have fled the scene before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

They KSP is following all leads at this time and troopers believe there are additional witnesses that have not yet come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Jonathan Ward at Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or toll free at 1-800-222-5555.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The KSP was assisted at the scene by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.

