2 Oran, MO residents arrested on drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Oran, MO residents arrested on drug charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
ORAN, MO (KFVS) -

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said two Oran, Missouri residents are in custody on drug-related charges.

Sheriff Walter said an ongoing narcotic investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant for a home in Oran. Deputies and investigators executed the search warrant on Sunday, October 2.

Joseph L. Arnold, 48, of Oran, was been arrested and is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $10,000.

Joie Green, 46, also of Oran, was arrested and is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Green's bond has been set at $25,000.

During the search, articles of drug paraphernalia, a brown powdery substance and a crystal like substance which both field tested positive for methamphetamine were found. Numerous prescription narcotics and marijuana were also seized.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:35:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly