2 Oran, MO residents arrested on drug charges

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said two Oran, Missouri residents are in custody on drug-related charges.

Sheriff Walter said an ongoing narcotic investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant for a home in Oran. Deputies and investigators executed the search warrant on Sunday, October 2.

Joseph L. Arnold, 48, of Oran, was been arrested and is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $10,000.

Joie Green, 46, also of Oran, was arrested and is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Green's bond has been set at $25,000.

During the search, articles of drug paraphernalia, a brown powdery substance and a crystal like substance which both field tested positive for methamphetamine were found. Numerous prescription narcotics and marijuana were also seized.

