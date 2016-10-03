WANTED: felony warrant issued for McCracken County woman

Have you seen Marty Jean Hartfelder?

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, there is a felony warrant out for her arrest in connection to a stolen trailer investigation.

Hartfelder, 42, was last seen in the Kevil, Kentucky area.

Investigators believe she is still in the area.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff's department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

