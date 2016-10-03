1 lane of WB Hwy. 60 blocked in Dexter after 2-vehicle crash

One lane of westbound Highway 60 is blocked after a two-vehicle crash in Dexter, Missouri on Monday, October 3.

According to Dexter police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police were still on the scene directing traffic as of 3 p.m.

They said a van hit a dump truck and one person had to be cut out of a vehicle.

