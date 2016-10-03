Trail of Tears State Forest saving IL forests by cutting down tr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trail of Tears State Forest saving IL forests by cutting down trees

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting an event announcing how it is planning to save Illinois' forests.

The IDNR is reporting that it plans to save Illinois' forests, not by planting trees, but by cutting them down.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. at the Trail of Tears State Forest, located at 3240 State Forest Road in Jonesboro, Illinois.

New research shows dramatic changes are sweeping southern Illinois forests. Recent inventories of the Trail of Tears State Forest reveal oak trees and native plants are on the decline.

Officials with the IDNR say that by selectively removing trees, more light will be available into the forest for oaks – the dominant tree in the area and food for about 100 different animals.

Officials also say this process will help restore the forests' wildflowers, grasses and shrubs. Bees, butterflies and other pollinators feast on these flowers. The change will also help improve habitat for wildlife, such as birds that prefer grassy openings for nesting and foraging.

