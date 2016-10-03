Sikeston woman arrested for 'supplementing her income' with drug sales

These items were seized during the execution of a search warrant. (Source: Sikeston DPS)

A Sikeston woman is behind bars after admitting to police that she sold drugs to "supplement her income."

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Crowe Street after a five month long drug investigation.

Officers found nearly two ounces of methamphetamine worth $5,000, scales, and drug paraphernalia.

Chrystal Small, 43, told narcotic officers that she sold around seven grams or "two eight balls" a week to 10 or 20 customers each week.

Small was arrested on Friday, September 30.

She faces charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Small is being held on $35,000 cash only bond.

If you have information about criminal activity in your neighborhood, you are urged to call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety crime stopper number at 573-471-1500.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.