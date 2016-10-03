2 arrested in Steele burglary investigation

Two Steele men are behind bars in connection to a burglary that happened in August.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, William Cook, 23, and Jordan Johnson, 23, both face charges of 1st degree burglary and felony stealing.

Cook was arrested on September 30 after leading police on a short foot chase.

Johnson was arrested the next day.

Chief Stanfield said the victim was at home when the burglary took place.

Cook is being held on $150,000 bond.

Johnson is being held on $100,000 bond.

