Deputies: TN man rammed 2 cruisers, led officers on chase

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Tennessee man is accused ramming two different cruisers and leading officers on a chase.

Paul D. Morgan, 24, of Dukedom, Tenn., was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fleeing or evading police first degree, wanton endangerment first degree (police officer), speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle and criminal mischief first.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, two sergeants were called by dispatch on Saturday, October 1 at 2:54 a.m. Dispatch reported that Mayfield police were following a vehicle northbound on Purchase Parkway with a possible impaired driver.

Deputies used spike strips and said the man drove around them.

They say the vehicle was finally contained using the PIT maneuver and boxed in.

According to the sheriff's office, the man rammed two different cruisers and smoked his back tires trying to push against three police vehicles, still trying to get away.

Deputies say the driver was resistant and was taken from behind the wheel by force.

The man, identified as Paul Morgan, allegedly told medical personnel that he was just drunk and ran from police.

