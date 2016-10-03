Top 5 most common data security risks in local government - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Top 5 most common data security risks in local government

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Is your personal information at risk?

It's National Cybersecurity Awareness month and as part of an effort to increase protection against cyber attacks, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a list of the top five most common data security risks in local government.

Here's what she found:

  1. Passwords: Employees share computer system passwords, are not required to change their passwords regularly, or, in some cases, do not have passwords.
  2. Access: Employees have access to more parts of government computer systems than they need to perform their jobs.
  3. System locks: Systems do not lock access to the computer after a certain amount of inactivity or specific number of incorrect password attempts.
  4. Data backups: Data is not backed up on a regular basis, is not stored in a secure off-site location, or is backed up but is not tested regularly to ensure it can be restored.
  5. User restrictions and tracking: Protections are not in place to prevent inappropriate edits or system changes, or systems don't track who is responsible for the changes.

Galloway said the list was based on local government and court audits completed between July 2015 and July 2016.

This is the second year in a row that password protection concerns topped the list.

“This report shows Missouri's local governments still have work to do to improve the security of data in their possession. Many of the corrective actions outlined in this report have little to no cost associated with implementing them, especially when you consider the cost and resources required by an organization after a data breach has occurred," Auditor Galloway said. "From restricting access to only staff who need it to ensuring all computers and systems are properly password protected, it's my hope local leaders and officials will review these common findings and take action to secure their systems."

You can look at the complete report here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:35:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly