Charleston man arrested for domestic assault

A Charleston man faces a domestic assault charge for allegedly attacking a woman.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, some tree trimming workers called the sheriff's department after they said they heard a woman yelling and running from a man.

The witnesses told investigators the man caught the woman and dragged her back into the trailer.

The workers said they started to walk toward the woman to help her, but the man, later identified as Joshua Davidson, reportedly came back out with a rifle.

That's when the workers called for help.

Davidson, who is a convicted felon, was arrested.

He told investigators that he was just putting his rifle in his vehicle and that he never put his hands on the woman.

Davidson was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and domestic assault.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Davidson has bonded out of jail.

