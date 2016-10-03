Bass Pro Shops to buy Cabela's

Bass Pro Shops is buying Cabela's in a deal worth about $5.5 billion.

According to a release from Bass Pro, all Cabela's CLUB points and Bass Pro Shops Outdoor Rewards points will be unaffected by the deal.

If you have a credit card for either store, you can still use them.

The company says by combining Cabela's with the Bass Pro brand and Bass Pro's White River Marine Group, outdoor enthusiasts will have a much wider selection under one roof.

Cabela's was founded in 1961 and operates 85 specialty retail stores primarily in the western United States and Canada.

Bass Pro Shops was founded in 1971 and operates 99 stores and Tracker Marine Centers mostly in the eastern part of the United States and Canada.

"Today's announcement marks an exceptional opportunity to bring together three special companies with an abiding love for the outdoors and a passion for serving sportsmen and sportswomen," said Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. "The story of each of these companies could only have happened in America, made possible by our uniquely American free enterprise system. We have enormous admiration for Cabela’s, its founders and outfitters, and its loyal base of customers. We look forward to continuing to celebrate and grow the Cabela’s brand alongside Bass Pro Shops and White River as one unified outdoor family.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

It's not clear when Cabela's stores will officially transition to the Bass Pro brand name.

