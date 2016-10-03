Bass Pro Shops to buy Cabela's - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bass Pro Shops to buy Cabela's

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Bass Pro Shops will purchase Cabela's in a $5.5 billion deal. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Bass Pro Shops will purchase Cabela's in a $5.5 billion deal. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

Bass Pro Shops is buying Cabela's in a deal worth about $5.5 billion.

According to a release from Bass Pro, all Cabela's CLUB points and Bass Pro Shops Outdoor Rewards points will be unaffected by the deal.

If you have a credit card for either store, you can still use them.

The company says by combining Cabela's with the Bass Pro brand and Bass Pro's White River Marine Group, outdoor enthusiasts will have a much wider selection under one roof.

Cabela's was founded in 1961 and operates 85 specialty retail stores primarily in the western United States and Canada.

Bass Pro Shops was founded in 1971 and operates 99 stores and Tracker Marine Centers mostly in the eastern part of the United States and Canada.

"Today's announcement marks an exceptional opportunity to bring together three special companies with an abiding love for the outdoors and a passion for serving sportsmen and sportswomen," said Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. "The story of each of these companies could only have happened in America, made possible by our uniquely American free enterprise system. We have enormous admiration for Cabela’s, its founders and outfitters, and its loyal base of customers. We look forward to continuing to celebrate and grow the Cabela’s brand alongside Bass Pro Shops and White River as one unified outdoor family.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

It's not clear when Cabela's stores will officially transition to the Bass Pro brand name.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:35:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly