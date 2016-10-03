Fog delays classes at New Madrid R-1, cancels morning pre-school

Classes for all schools in the New Madrid R-1 School district will start late because of fog.

Each school will start an hour later than normal.

The district cancelled class for morning pre-school.

Superintendent Sam Duncan says when bus drivers first left around 6:15 a.m. visibility was very low.

Bus drivers for the New Madrid R-1 school district travel about 1,000 miles in the morning.

