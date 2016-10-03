Kennett man driving on moped killed in 5-vehicle crash

A crash involving five vehicles in Pemiscot County killed a Kennett man Sunday night.

It happened on U.S. 412 just west of Missouri 84 around 8:20 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Eddie Spriggs was driving a moped when he was hit by a Ford F-150 Truck driven by a Coffeyville, Kansas man.

Troopers report after Spriggs was hit by the truck he was then hit by a Suburban and a car.

After the car hit the moped, Troopers say the car slid into a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

According to Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall, Spriggs died at the scene.

A passenger in the car, 54-year-old Herman Sheperd of Caruthersville, was seriously hurt in the crash and was flown to a Memphis hospital.

The car was totaled in the crash.

Three passengers in the Silverado were also hurt. They were taken to a Hayti hospital with minor injuries.

According to a crash report, none of the drivers of the four other vehicles were hurt and everyone involved was wearing a seat belt or safety device.

