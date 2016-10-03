Kennett man driving on moped killed in 5-vehicle crash

For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.
A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.
Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.
A Carbondale businessman is helping organize and cover the cost of prospective Southern Illinois University Carbondale students to visit campus.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth placed a blanketed hold on Thursday, April 19 on all positions at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.
April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.
The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.
South Carolina lawmaker has released a video from inside Lee Correctional Institution the night of the prison riots that killed seven and left 22 other inmates injured.
A central Arkansas man was in shock after his 5-year-old daughter came home from school and said she had been to the dentist, without his permission.
Police said the man told jewelers he wanted to buy an engagement ring for his fiancé. The 5.5 carat Marquise diamond worth more than $100,000 has yet to be recovered.
