Pink Up kickoff party celebrates breast cancer awareness in Cape Girardeau

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Pink Up kickoff party officially kicked off at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 3 at Saint Francis Medical Center.

During the party, the medical center was turned pink and a fireworks display began around 7:30 p.m.

The event also featured performances by Dexter native Candy Coburn and a local church praise team.

Starting October 1, you might see a little more pink as you drive through Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

In October, you will see pink flags across town, lights on trees downtown, the KFVS tower will turn pink and the Bill Emerson Bridge lights will also be changed.

Throughout the month, events will be held to benefit Dig for Life.

The program is offered by Saint Francis Medical Center.

It provides free mammograms to local women who otherwise could not afford them. 

Cape Girardeau residents are encouraged to “pink up” their homes and businesses in support of the cause.

