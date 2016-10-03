Suspects charged with murder in deadly high speed chase from MO to AR

A small memorial in Rector, Ark. at the crash site where Sadine Dixon, 84, was killed. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

A man and woman are both charged with murder after a car chase caused a deadly crash that killed one person and injured another.

Arkansas State Police said 84-year-old Sadine Dixon of Piggot, Ark. was killed after a sheriff's deputy's patrol cruiser collided with her vehicle during a pursuit of a stolen car.

Clay County deputy Terry Burdin was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were identified as Robert Huffines, 36, of Holcomb, Mo., and passenger Lea Mamino, 32, of Collinsville, Ill.

According to court documents, Huffines was driving the vehicle during the chase.

He has been charged with murder in the first degree, fleeing a vehicle, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated.

Mamino was the passenger. She is charged with murder in the first degree, fleeing a vehicle, theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and are being held at the Greene County Jail in Paragould, Ark.

The chase started in Kennett, Mo. sometime on Sunday morning, October 2 and ended in Paragould, Ark. around 11 a.m.

"The death was a result of a proceeding of a chase, it will be some serious charges filed against the occupants of the other vehicle," Sheriff Terry Miller said.

Lt. Tim Trowbridge with the Kennett Police said officers were called by a resident to check on a suspicious vehicle.

When officers approached the car, he said it took off at a high rate of speed and ignored officer's flashing lights and sirens.

Court documents show the driver reached speeds in excess of 90 mph.

Trowbridge said the officer's vehicle had a mechanical problem causing the patrol car to crash into a chain link fence.

The suspect's car continued out of city limits northbound into Campbell, Mo., and eventually into Arkansas.

The Missouri Highway Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, but the suspects were able to avoid them.

In a statement from the Arkansas State Police, Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said the vehicle was first spotted in Arkansas around 10:30 a.m.

The suspects entered the area through State Highway 49 into Rector, Ark.

This is when Dixson and Deputy Burdin's cars collided.

State Police continued the chase into Paragould where the suspect's car hit a retaining wall outside a Walgreen's store on Highway 412.

Police were able to determine the car was stolen from Collinsville, Ill.

Court documents show Mamino allegedly stole the vehicle.

Further investigation showed Huffines and Mamino appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants and or controlled substances at the time of their arrest.

When they were arrested both appeared extremely impaired.

Sadler said on Sunday that the investigation will determine who was at fault in the collision between Dixson and Deputy Burdin.

Sheriff Terry Miller said Burdin is on administrative leave while the crash is investigated.

Miller said the crash was an unfortunate part of the crash.

"Pray for the families involved in everything, the loss of a loved one and for the deputies, our family too," Miller said. "We're all one big family."

Dixson's family has no comment at this time.

