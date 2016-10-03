October 4 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

October 4 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
She's an actress who once starred in videos for the the band Aerosmith. From there she hit the big screen, starring in movies like Clueless, The Crush and she had the role of Batgirl in the 1997 film Batman and Robin. Alicia Silverstone is 40 today.

She won a Best Actress Oscar for her role as a nun in Dead Man Walking.  Her other major movies include: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, White Palace, Thelma & Louise and many man more. Susan Sarandon is 70 today.

He's an actor who had a major role in the Scream movies.  He's also starred in The Sum of All Fears and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.  Liev Schreiber is 49 today.

He's a country music singer who had one of the biggest country hits of the 1960's.  Walk on By put this Missouri native in the spotlight. While he spends lot's of time on his ranch outside Sedalia these days, he also maintains a full performance schedule. Leroy Van Dyke is 87 today.

