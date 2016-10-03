Foggy morning kicks off pleasant Monday. But enjoy it while you - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Foggy morning kicks off pleasant Monday. But enjoy it while you can. OPEN APP for full First Alert Forecast.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland is waking up to a foggy Monday morning. Patchy, dense fog across the entire KFVS12 news area could affect your commute. Once the sun comes up and burns off the fog, the rest of the day looks pleasant and mild with temps hitting the upper 70s. The rest of the week looks warmer than average, with highs reaching into the 80s. FIRST ALERT: a front coming in Friday should bring rain.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Fatal crash: An 18-year-old Holcomb man was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Dunklin County. Troopers say Caleb Wilcox was driving south when an approaching car crossed the center line and hit Wilcox head-on.

Wild chase: We are working to learn more about the two people who led police on a wild chase in the Bootheel and northwest Arkansas. Right now, we know one person who had nothing to do with the chase was killed and two people were arrested.

Burn ban: The Kentucky Division of Forestry says it's preparing for another active wildfire season as seasonal restrictions on outdoor burning take effect. The agency says the fall forest fire hazard season is under way.

Coming in strong: A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, Haiti and parts of Cuba as Hurricane Matthew, now a category four storm, rages in the Caribbean. With maximum sustained winds at 130 mph, the storm would do significant damage upon landfall.

Scam alert: Overconfidence is making millennials more vulnerable to scams than baby boomers, according to researchers at the Better Business Bureau. We'll take a closer look at the scams targeting millennials right now.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:35:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly