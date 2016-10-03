Foggy morning kicks off pleasant Monday. But enjoy it while you can. OPEN APP for full First Alert Forecast.

It is Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland is waking up to a foggy Monday morning. Patchy, dense fog across the entire KFVS12 news area could affect your commute. Once the sun comes up and burns off the fog, the rest of the day looks pleasant and mild with temps hitting the upper 70s. The rest of the week looks warmer than average, with highs reaching into the 80s. FIRST ALERT: a front coming in Friday should bring rain.

Making Headlines:

Fatal crash: An 18-year-old Holcomb man was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Dunklin County. Troopers say Caleb Wilcox was driving south when an approaching car crossed the center line and hit Wilcox head-on.

Wild chase: We are working to learn more about the two people who led police on a wild chase in the Bootheel and northwest Arkansas. Right now, we know one person who had nothing to do with the chase was killed and two people were arrested.

Burn ban: The Kentucky Division of Forestry says it's preparing for another active wildfire season as seasonal restrictions on outdoor burning take effect. The agency says the fall forest fire hazard season is under way.

Coming in strong: A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, Haiti and parts of Cuba as Hurricane Matthew, now a category four storm, rages in the Caribbean. With maximum sustained winds at 130 mph, the storm would do significant damage upon landfall.

Scam alert: Overconfidence is making millennials more vulnerable to scams than baby boomers, according to researchers at the Better Business Bureau. We'll take a closer look at the scams targeting millennials right now.

