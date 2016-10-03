Head-on crash kills Holcomb man

An 18-year-old Holcomb man was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Dunklin County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Hwy. 153 about two miles south of Holcomb around 5:21 p.m.

Troopers say Caleb Wilcox was driving south when an approaching car crossed the center line and hit Wilcox head-on.

Wilcox was flown to a hospital in Memphis where he later died.

The driver of the other car was identified as 32-year-old Margarito Gallegos from Columbia, MO.

Gallegos suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

