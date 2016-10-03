Kentucky gears up for fall forest fire hazard season

The Kentucky Division of Forestry began gearing up for fall forest fire hazard season which began Saturday, October 1.

This season runs from October 1 through December 15 and places restrictions on open burning in Kentucky under state law.

The law restricts burning within 15 feet of woodlands or brush lands from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Division of Forestry states roughly 1,500 wildfires happen each year in Kentucky when looking at the 10 year average.

