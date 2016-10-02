Three Rivers College accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumni Award

Three Rivers College is now accepting nominations for its 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award recognizes the accomplishments and achievements of the college's graduates and former students. The award will be given out at a recognition banquet hosted by the college in Spring 2017. The nomination deadline for the award is December 16.



"The Distinguished Alumni Award was a great success, with many upstanding nominations last year, and we're proud to be able to build upon that tradition," Michelle Reynolds, Director of Development at Three Rivers, said. "I can't wait to see the nominations from the community."

Reynolds noted that nominations submitted last year may be resubmitted for consideration for the 2017 award.

Nominations can be submitted by going to trcc.edu/distinguished and filling out the form provided there. Nominees should be a graduate from or former student of Three Rivers College and will be judged on the merits of their personal and professional achievements. A committee drawn from college employees and the Three Rivers Endowment Trust will choose the winning nomination.

The 2016 Distinguished Alumni Award was awarded to Poplar Bluff resident and businessman Erick Kirkman, co-owner of Kissinger & Kirkman Investment Centre. Kirkman also served as the keynote speaker at the college's 2016 Commencement ceremony.

For more information on the Distinguished Alumni Award visit trcc.edu/development or contact Michelle Reynolds at michellereynolds@trcc.edu or at 573-840-9077.

