Magnitude 2.1 earthquake rattles parts of MO, TN

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake could be felt across parts of southeast Missouri and western Tennessee.

A series of three quakes were felt in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2.

The quake had a depth of 8 kilometers and could be felt in the following locations:

3 miles SSW of Lilbourn, Missouri

22 miles S of Sikeston, Missouri

49 30 miles NE of Kennett, Missouri

33 miles WNW of Union City, Tennessee

161 mi W of Nashville, Tennessee

