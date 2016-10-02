Graves Co., KY man facing rape, drug charges

A Mayfield, Kentucky man is behind bars facing rape and drug charges.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Sunday, October 2, deputies investigated a case of an alleged rape and assault in the Lynnville community. The victim, a 21-year-old female, alleged that Kendall J. Andreason, of Mayfield, Kentucky, had physically assaulted her, having sexual intercourse with her against her will during the assault.

Andreason was found at a home in the Pryorsburg community. He was arrested and charged with rape in the first-degree and assault in the fourth-degree.

Upon his arrest, Andreason provided the arresting deputy with a plastic baggie containing marijuana. He was then additionally charged with possession of marijuana.

He was transported to Graves County Jail, where he remains pending bond.

