Southwest Elementary in Calloway Co. named Blue Ribbon School

Southwest Elementary in Calloway County was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King, Jr. on Wednesday, September 28.

The award is based on the school's overall academic excellence, or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“National Blue Ribbon Schools are proof that we can prepare every child for college and meaningful careers," King said in a video message to honorees. “Your schools are on the cutting edge, pioneering innovative educational practices—professional learning communities, project-based learning, social and emotional learning, positive behavior systems—making you shining examples for your communities, your state and the nation.”

“Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools are great examples of what can happen when there is attention to equity, achievement and integrity at the school level,” Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt said. “Their focus on serving all students, creating a culture of highly effective teaching and learning and taking an honest look at how they can continuously improve have earned them this honor.

“Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools represent educational excellence and serve as models for schools across Kentucky."

Southwest Principal Josh Mckeel agrees and said the school "is extremely honored to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School."

"We pride ourselves on providing our students with the best learning experience," McKeel said. "It is through the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, staff, parents , district , and community that makes this recognition possible. This acknowledgment validates our efforts and our commitment to excellence.”

