2 dead after McCracken Co. crash at McKendree Church Rd., Childress Rd. intersection

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in the area of McKendree Church Road and Childress Road on Sunday, October 2.

According to Sgt. Todd Ray with the McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department, the driver was identified as 24-year-old Miriah D. Cissell of West Paducah, Ky.

At around noon on Thursday, Oct.6 the McCracken County Coroner's Office and Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office released the identification of the passenger as 36-year-old Jesse L. Tinsley, of the Reidland area.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m.

According to deputies, a white SUV was going south on McKendree Church Road, just south of Childress Road.

Upon cresting the hill at the intersection of McKendree/Childress, the vehicle entered into the oncoming lane of travel.

Deputies say the driver, Cissell, over-corrected, causing the vehicle to travel off of the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a large tree before stopping.

Cissell and Tinsley died from their injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the McCracken County Coroner’s Office, Mercy Regional EMS, West McCracken Fire Department, McCracken County DES and Lent’s Towing.

McKendree Road between Childress Road and KY Hwy 286 was closed for about three hours during the investigation.

