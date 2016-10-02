WWE announces site of 2017 Royal Rumble - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WWE announces site of 2017 Royal Rumble

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
One of the marquee events in WWE will return to San Antonio, Texas.

On Friday, September 30, WWE announced the 2017 Royal Rumble will be held at the Alamodome.

The Royal Rumble will be held Sunday, January 29, 2017.

It'll be the first time the event has been held at the Alamodome since 1997.

The Royal Rumble kicks off the road to Wrestlemania and is highlighted by a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal featuring wrestlers from both Raw and Smackdown. The winner receives a title shot at Wrestlemania 33.

Tickets for the 2017 Royal Rumble go on sale Friday, October 14 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

