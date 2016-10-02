WKCTC study abroad trip to Cuba - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WKCTC study abroad trip to Cuba

Joe Sanchez, Producer
Students and staff at West Kentucky Community and Technical College are getting the chance to study abroad in Cuba. The trip will take place in May, 2017. 

People taking part in the trip will experience Cuban culture as they explore Havana and Cayo Santa Maria during the 9-day adventure.

An optional introductory course will provide an overview of Cuba and help prepare people for the trip. It will be offered online and can be taken for credit or audited.

Trip information and early registration can be found here. For more information, contact Pat Blaine at 270-534-3207.

