TN man accused of murder in Hickman, KY enters not guilty plea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TN man accused of murder in Hickman, KY enters not guilty plea

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
William Jamison (Source: Fulton Co. Detention Center) William Jamison (Source: Fulton Co. Detention Center)
HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) -

A Tennessee man was in court on Monday, October 3 in connection with the murder of a Hickman, Kentucky man.

William Jamison, 59, of Tiptonville, Tenn., pleaded not guilty to murder. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jamison got into a fight with 49-year-old Mark Williams, of Hickman, Ky., at around 4 p.m. on Saturday in a field off of KY 94 in Hickman.

Jamison is accused of shooting and killing Williams.

Police said Williams was pronounced dead when medical personnel arrived.

Kentucky State Police investigators charged Jamison with murder. He was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond. 

An autopsy was performed on Monday, Oct. 3 and the results showed Williams was shot three times in the torso.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Coroner’s Office, and Tri Cities EMS.

The investigation is ongoing by Detective Cory Hamby with Kentucky State Police. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly