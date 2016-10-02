TN man accused of murder in Hickman, KY enters not guilty plea

A Tennessee man was in court on Monday, October 3 in connection with the murder of a Hickman, Kentucky man.

William Jamison, 59, of Tiptonville, Tenn., pleaded not guilty to murder. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jamison got into a fight with 49-year-old Mark Williams, of Hickman, Ky., at around 4 p.m. on Saturday in a field off of KY 94 in Hickman.

Jamison is accused of shooting and killing Williams.

Police said Williams was pronounced dead when medical personnel arrived.

Kentucky State Police investigators charged Jamison with murder. He was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

An autopsy was performed on Monday, Oct. 3 and the results showed Williams was shot three times in the torso.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Coroner’s Office, and Tri Cities EMS.

The investigation is ongoing by Detective Cory Hamby with Kentucky State Police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.