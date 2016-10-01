Redhawks take a 21-14 win over nationally ranked EIU

Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.

AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.

(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...

On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3. (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

South Carolina lawmaker has released a video from inside Lee Correctional Institution the night of the prison riots that killed seven and left 22 other inmates injured.

South Carolina lawmaker has released videos from inside Lee Correctional Institution the night of the prison riots that left seven dead and left 22 other inmates injured. (Source: Justin Bamberg/Anonymous Lee Correctional inmate)

A central Arkansas man was in shock after his 5-year-old daughter came home from school and said she had been to the dentist, without his permission.

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018 photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. Their arrests at a local Starbucks quic...

Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks where they were waiting for a business meeting say they wonder how an everyday encounter could escalate into a police confrontation that left them fearing for...