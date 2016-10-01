Cairo, IL church holds 'community bash' to promote unity

There was an endless amount of fun and fellowship at a community bash in Cairo, Illinois on Saturday, October 1.

Members of the First Central Church brought dozens of people in the community out to sing, eat and have an overall good time.

This event has been held off and on for the last few years, but organizers say with everything going on in society they couldn't pass it up this year.

Cairo resident Ken Jones called this event much needed to keep the community together.

“Today is very important for us," Jones said. "Not just for black people, but people in general just to get to know each other, so when things happen we can talk to each, have dialogue and come to conclusions. We know each other and we actually care about each other, other than that’s my neighbor!”

Jones said the event is all done to give the kids of Cairo something to look forward to.

“We’re out here being responsible and role modeling with our behavior for them," he said. "So a lot of things where we can say 'hey this how adults act' and not just whatever they see on TV or whatever they see out in the community that’s not here!”

After burning all that energy, everyone ate some barbeque and of course the kids got right back to the fun.

Organizers said they look forward to hosting the event again next year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.