Hundreds attend Hope Children's Home carnival for foster children in Jackson, MO

Hope Children's Home kicked off their second annual Outdoor Movie Night and Carnival event in Jackson, Missouri on Saturday, October 1.

Hundreds of people came out to support the foster children and foster homes in the southeast Missouri area.

Since 2013, Hope Children's Home has been home to roughly 200 children and helps out 55 other foster homes in the area, making for a total of around 400 kids in foster care. This is just for the 32nd circuit of Cape Girardeau County, Bollinger County and Perry County, Missouri.

The event is geared towards raising awareness for the need of foster children as well as to hopefully gain more foster parents.

"We all have different stories," Laquae Jordan said. "None of our stories are the same. So there's different things that each of us need and just to put a smile on someone's faces is great."

The event featured a carnival which consisted of many games, music, food and fun. A movie was even featured for everyone to enjoy, as well.

Foster children we spoke to say they wouldn't be where they are today without the services of these foster homes which makes their life a lot better.

"It really means a lot," Jerry Hayes. "I know that I don't have to worry about these problems on my own. That there's people that will be there for me and help me with things that I need."

"At one point I didn't have all this," Jordan said. "You kind of get down and depressed when you don't have nobody in your corner. I guess that can play a good part in helping us feel better when you actually have people you can go to and help you feel way better."

Proceeds from this event go towards funding the Hope's Children Home and the Southeast Missouri Local Youth Advisory Board.

