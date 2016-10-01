Operation Safe Halloween planned in McCracken County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The fourth annual Operation Safe Halloween is planned for Saturday, October 29 in McCracken County. The event will be held on the parking lot at the McCracken County High School from 4:45 to 8:30 p.m.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is partnering with the McCracken County Jail and the high school to put on the event.

It is free to attend, but families are asked to bring material donations. Find more information by clicking here.

Businesses and organizations are invited to be a part of the event by setting up a booth. For more information on how to get involved, contact Kenya Atherton at katherton@mccrackenky.com, Sheriff Jon Hayden at jhayden@mccrackenky.com, or by calling the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at (270) 444-4719.

