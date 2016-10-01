Crash in Wayne Co., IL sends 2 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash in Wayne Co., IL sends 2 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WAYNE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on I-64 Westbound in Wayne County, Illinois on Saturday, October 1.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. According to the preliminary traffic crash investigations, Pamela R. Martin, 56, of Fairfield, Illinois, was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota westbound on I-64 in the passing lane.

As Martin attempted to make a lane change in heavy rain, she lost control of her vehicle on the wet pavement. Her vehicle crossed the driving lane and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Martin and a 15-year-old passenger were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, preventing major injuries. The Wayne County Ambulance service transported both occupants to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Martin was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Illinois State Police District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Ambulance Service, Fairfield Rural Fire Department and Rick’s Towing from Fairfield.

