KSP to conduct safety check points across western KY

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to ensure drivers' compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes.

The KSP uses traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using the public roadways, and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers. Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.

Traffic safety checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.

Listed below are the supervisory- approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district. This includes the following Kentucky counties:

Ballard

Calloway

Carlisle

Fulton

Graves

Hickman

Livingston

Lyon

McCracken

Marshall

Trigg.

