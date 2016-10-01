Single-vehicle collision in Marion, KY sends 1 to hospital

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a one-vehicle, injury collision that occurred on US 60 in Crittenden County on Friday, September 30.

Troopers received the report of the collision at 3:47 p.m. Friday, and a preliminary investigation revealed that Angela Darnell, 37, of Cadiz, Kentucky, was driving a 1995 Lincoln westbound on US 60. Darnell lost control of her vehicle, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

A passenger, Sharon Darnell, 60, of Marion, Kentucky, was transported to Western Baptist in Paducah due to injuries sustained in the collision. Angela Darnell was not injured.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing their seat belts.

Trooper Brian Graves is investigating the collision.

Crittenden County EMS, Crittenden County Rescue Squad, the Crittenden County Constable and the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

