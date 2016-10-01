6 sneaky ways to increase metabolism

If you are trying to lose or just maintain your weight, every little thing can help.

Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson shares some sneaky ways you can increase your metabolism without a lot of work.

“I bet you didn’t know that if you run your air conditioning or don’t turn the heat on as high as you normally do or take cold showers you actually burn more calories because your body has to work to keep up,” Crowson said.

Another idea is to increase your walk or run by five minutes.

Crowson says over time that will really add up.

Here is one you might not think about…

“When you watching TV instead of sitting on the couch just sit on the floor,” Crowson said. “Every time you get up you have to use practically every muscle group and that will also over time will really increase that metabolic burn.”

Another really great trick is to set a reminder on your phone that reminds you to move around.

“If you have an office job, and if you’re just sitting at your desk all day long it’s really had to remember to get up and do something,” Crowson said.

Crowson also recommends working out first thing in the morning, she says anytime you can get your metabolism going right away it will increase the calories that you burn throughout the day.

Consider adding weigh training to you work out.

“Anytime you can use those muscles it is going to increase your calorie burn,” Crowson said. “When you do a strength training workout, especially if you really, really push yourself you are going to burn more calories.”

For you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

