TN fugitive arrested in Hayti, MO after 11 years on the run - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TN fugitive arrested in Hayti, MO after 11 years on the run

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
HAYTI, MO (KFVS) -

An investigation conducted by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the coordinated intelligence efforts from multiple other agencies has resulted in the arrest of a fugitive who had been on the run for more than a decade.

In November 2005, detectives with the Springfield Police Department obtained warrants charging a man using the false identity of "Joe Anthony Mercado Ortiz", with four counts of child rape and five counts of aggravated sexual battery. "Ortiz" was arrested on November 15, 2005 and was released after posting a $135,00 bond. One week later, "Ortiz" failed to appear in court and a warrant for failure to appear was issued for him.

On September 27, 2016, efforts from multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the development of information that the man known as "Joe Anthony Mercado Ortiz" may be in Missouri. TBI agents went to Missouri and worked with authorities there in obtaining information that "Prtoz" may be in Hayti, Missouri with a woman believed to have fled from Tennessee with him in 2005.

On Friday, September 30, officers with the Hayti Police Department located and arrested the man known as "Joe Anthony Mercado Ortiz" at the Budget Inn at 941 State Highway in Hayti.

The subject's identity is still unknown, but officers were able to identify him based on tattoos taken at the time of his arrest.

He was booked in the Pemiscot Sheriff's Office while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:35:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly