2 people injured after single-car crash involving camper in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man and his daughter were injured on Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a camper trailer in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On Saturday at approximately 12:10 p.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an accident with injuries on I-24 east bound at the 8 mile marker.

Investigation showed Todd Nelson, 51, of West Paducah, was passing a slow moving vehicle in the outside lane of traffic when the camper he was pulling started to sway back and forth.

Nelson then lost control of the vehicle. The camper and truck overturned, causing the roadway be slowed to one lane of traffic and stopped for periods of time for cleanup and removal of vehicles and debris.

The accident scene has been cleared and I-24 is back open.  

Nelson and his passenger/daughter, Abigail, 14, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Paducah Police, Paducah Fire, Mercy Regional and Lents Towing.

